51 year-old injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 51-year-old man was injured in a Monday night shooting on Ella T. Grass Boulevard.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., police said officers responded to multiple calls of a person being shot on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard between Whalley Avenue and Argonne Street.

Officers located a 51-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.