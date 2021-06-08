51 year-old injured in New Haven shooting

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 51-year-old man was injured in a Monday night shooting on Ella T. Grass Boulevard.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., police said officers responded to multiple calls of a person being shot on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard between Whalley Avenue and Argonne Street.

Officers located a 51-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

