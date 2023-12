WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times on Tuesday morning, according to Waterbury police.

Officers found the man at about 8:45 a.m. in the middle of the 300 block of Baldwin Street. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

He was taken to a hospital, but police have not specified his condition. No potential suspect information has been publicly released.