53 New Haven teacher positions will not be eliminated

After public outcry, it appears the New Haven Board of Education is changing its tune on big changes to the district. A meeting is happening Monday on the controversial move.

A Board of Education meeting took place at the Celentano School. The Board of Education stepped on the brakes to stop the controversial move to cut more than 50 jobs and then have those employees apply for open jobs in the district.

Dozens of neighbors were very upset that teachers would be forced to change roles in the district. Right now, the district is facing $30 million deficit and this move would have saved them $4 million.

So on Monday, a group that calls themselves the New Haven Public School Advocates are not only encouraging folks to attend the budget mitigation meeting Monday evening, they’re also demanding to keep those positions, complete a forensic audit of the Board of Education, and for a new superintendent who they say should have a “track record of placing student needs at the center of decision-making”.

Standing room only at the New Haven Board of Ed meeting where the fate of 53 teacher positions were discussed. The Board opted instead to look for new ways to balance its’ budget without having to remove those positions in a near-unanimous vote.

