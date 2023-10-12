NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An argument that started on a city bus spilled outside and ended with a 59-year-old man being stabbed, according to New Haven police.

The stabbing happened at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street, according to officials. The man was stabbed multiple times and is expected to survive.

Police have not publicly released any details about the suspect, but said they took off on a CTtransit bus. Officers are still working to uncover the motive.

At least two men have been stabbed within the last week in New Haven. Saturday, a man was stabbed multiple times near the New Haven Green. He is also expected to survive.