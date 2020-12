Conn. (WTNH) — 5G nationwide service is now available in Hartford and New Haven, courtesy of Verizon.

More than 230 million people nationwide are now covered under the 5G next generation network. Verizon customers with the latest iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel devices have access to 5G at no additional cost.

Hartford even has 5G UW available in some locations which provides “Turbocharged” upload and download speeds.