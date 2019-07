HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A big 6-car crash is happening on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, right in front of the high school.

Fire officials tell News 8 five people were taken to the hospital, four of them had to be cut from their cars.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

The cause of the crash is not known.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.