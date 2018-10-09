6 cars catch fire during afternoon blaze in New Haven

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews respond to a fire on Gando Drive in New Haven on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, 2018 (Photo: Alice Visel-Jackson/Report-It)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Firefighters in New Haven are responding to a blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire broke out at 156 Gando Drive.

Authorities say six cars caught fire.

Crews are on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

It is not known how the fire began.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.