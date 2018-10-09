New Haven

6 cars catch fire during afternoon blaze in New Haven

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 12:54 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 01:02 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Firefighters in New Haven are responding to a blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire broke out at 156 Gando Drive.

Authorities say six cars caught fire.

Crews are on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

It is not known how the fire began.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

