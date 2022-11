NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials.

The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m.

The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire officials. The fire was deep in the woods and it was difficult for crews to find available water.

The cause of the fire has not been announced.