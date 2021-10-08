60 people within New Haven Public Schools in quarantine after 10 COVID-19 cases confirmed this week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 60 people within New Haven Public Schools are in quarantine as a result of contact tracing by the school system.
New Haven Public Schools Director of Communications Justin Harmon said Friday that 10 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed this week, which led to the contact tracing and further quarantines of these individuals.
According to Harmon, the current breakdown by school is as follows:
- Lincoln Bassett School: One case, seven additional quarantining
- Edgewood School: Two cases, six quarantining
- Davis Academy for Arts and Design Innovation: One case, five quarantining
- LW Beecher Museum School of Arts and Sciences: One case, six quarantining
- Benjamin Jepson Magnet School: One case, 17 quarantining
- Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School: One case, four quarantining
- Clemente Leadership Academy: One case, eight quarantining
- Wilbur Cross High School: One case, six quarantining
- Mauro Sheridan Science Technology and Communications School: One case, one quarantining