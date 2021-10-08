60 people within New Haven Public Schools in quarantine after 10 COVID-19 cases confirmed this week

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 60 people within New Haven Public Schools are in quarantine as a result of contact tracing by the school system.

New Haven Public Schools Director of Communications Justin Harmon said Friday that 10 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed this week, which led to the contact tracing and further quarantines of these individuals.

According to Harmon, the current breakdown by school is as follows:

  • Lincoln Bassett School: One case, seven additional quarantining
  • Edgewood School: Two cases, six quarantining
  • Davis Academy for Arts and Design Innovation: One case, five quarantining
  • LW Beecher Museum School of Arts and Sciences: One case, six quarantining
  • Benjamin Jepson Magnet School: One case, 17 quarantining
  • Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School: One case, four quarantining
  • Clemente Leadership Academy: One case, eight quarantining
  • Wilbur Cross High School: One case, six quarantining
  • Mauro Sheridan Science Technology and Communications School: One case, one quarantining

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Investigation involving FBI underway into West Haven’s CARES Act expenditures

News /

Nyberg: New Haven Chorale continues performing despite pandemic

News /

Police investigate after student brings BB gun to New Haven school

News /

Shooting of 14-year-old in Waterbury may be connected to 2 other shootings, police say

News /

Waterbury Police give update on recent shootings

DL365 /

News 8 Investigation: A look at stolen cars in CT and what happens to people caught in the middle

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss