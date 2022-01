WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Police Department responded to a call about a car accident at 12:14 a.m. early Sunday morning, resulting in the death of a 60-year-old man.

The accident occurred in Thomaston Avenue. It involved a 2010 Toyota Avalon which struck the pedestrian. The victim was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he later succumbed to injuries from the accident.

The driver remained on the scene and continues to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.