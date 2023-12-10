NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 62-year-old New Haven woman told police that she was shot late Saturday night while sitting outside of a bar.

The woman was standing outside of the Tarus Cafe, a bar on Winchester Avenue, when she was shot in the arm a few minutes before midnight, according to police. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The woman told police that she was standing in front of the bar when she heard gunfire and then realized she was shot. She has not provided any information about a potential suspect, according to police.