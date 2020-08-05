66-year-old man dies after being hit by falling tree in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 66-year-old man is dead after a tree fell on him Tuesday afternoon.

According to Naugatuck police, the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Andrew Mountain Road and Red Maple Court.

Police said the man was driving on the road and got out of his car to clear some branches from the roadway when he was struck by a falling tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Officers said the incident happened during the height of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Editor’s note: The story originally said the deceased was 68. The story now reflects the deceased was 66.