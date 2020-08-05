 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

66-year-old man dies after being hit by falling tree in Naugatuck

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 66-year-old man is dead after a tree fell on him Tuesday afternoon.

According to Naugatuck police, the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Andrew Mountain Road and Red Maple Court.

Police said the man was driving on the road and got out of his car to clear some branches from the roadway when he was struck by a falling tree.

RELATED: Tree falls on man in New Haven, severely injuring his legs

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Officers said the incident happened during the height of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Editor’s note: The story originally said the deceased was 68. The story now reflects the deceased was 66.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Knights of Columbus hold 138th annual convention virtually

News /

Tree falls on man in New Haven, severely injuring his legs

News /

State Parks close at noon due to Tropical Storm Isaias

News /

New Haven police investigating fatal stabbing of 30-year-old man

News /

Municipalities who own power plants not zapped by electricity price hikes

News /

'Take this storm seriously': Safety reminders during Tropical Storm Isaias, preparations underway across the state

News /
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss