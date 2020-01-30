66-year-old man hit, killed while crossing busy intersection in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police are investigating after a 66-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing a busy intersection on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Yale Avenue at its intersection with Old Yale Avenue.

According to police, Leonard B. James, of Meriden, was driving his 2019 GMC Terrain eastbound on Yale Avenue when he pulled over to the side of the road and parked.

Reports state he then exited his vehicle and crossed the street to pick up an object — likely a bottle — and was hit by a 2017 Subaru Forester while trying to cross back over the road to his parked car.

James died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Forester is cooperating. News 8 is not identifying him since charges have not been filed.

Those with any information are Officer James Knowlton at (203) 294-2818 or Lieutenant Anthony DeMaio at (203) 294-2838.