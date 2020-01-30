 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

66-year-old man hit, killed while crossing busy intersection in Wallingford

New Haven

by: WTNH staff

Posted: / Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police are investigating after a 66-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing a busy intersection on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Yale Avenue at its intersection with Old Yale Avenue.

According to police, Leonard B. James, of Meriden, was driving his 2019 GMC Terrain eastbound on Yale Avenue when he pulled over to the side of the road and parked.

Reports state he then exited his vehicle and crossed the street to pick up an object — likely a bottle — and was hit by a 2017 Subaru Forester while trying to cross back over the road to his parked car.

James died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Forester is cooperating. News 8 is not identifying him since charges have not been filed.

Those with any information are Officer James Knowlton at (203) 294-2818 or Lieutenant Anthony DeMaio at (203) 294-2838.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

1st female fire marshal in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1st female fire marshal in New Haven"

Hamden police issue warning after spike in purse snatching

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden police issue warning after spike in purse snatching"

North Haven man charged with sexually assaulting tenant

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "North Haven man charged with sexually assaulting tenant"

3-year-old girl missing from Waterbury found safe, mother arrested

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "3-year-old girl missing from Waterbury found safe, mother arrested"

Congresswoman DeLauro talks job training programs in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congresswoman DeLauro talks job training programs in New Haven"

Memorial service held for 19-year-old shot, killed by police in West Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial service held for 19-year-old shot, killed by police in West Haven"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss