68-year-old woman fatally struck by car in New Haven; police believe additional vehicle involved

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating after a 68-year-old woman was fatally struck early Saturday morning.

New Haven Police and Fire responded after multiple emergency calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck just after 1:30 a.m. on Whalley Avenue between Davis Street and Anthony Street.

Emergency responders located the 68-year-old woman lying in the middle of the roadway. Officers believe the woman was hit by one or more vehicles — all of which left the scene.

Evidential items left at the scene included a vehicle bumper, among others.

The unidentified woman was pronounced on scene.

New Haven Police Major Crimes detectives, Bureau of Identification forensic detectives, and the Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the incident, where a crime scene was held for several hours with the area having been later reopened.

No other details have been made available at this time.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

