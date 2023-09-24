EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Peggy Dercole, a 69-year-old dental hygienist and breast cancer survivor from East Haven, gave her followers a sneak peek of her upcoming season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

Dercole launched her Instagram page this month in preparation for the “Bachelor” spinoff’s upcoming premiere — giving a close-up look into her everyday life. The dental hygienist’s posts are full of upcoming excitement for the show, her beloved pup and slices of life.

Dercole is among the women who will date 72-year-old Gerry Turner during “The Golden Bachelor,” which features contestants who are all at least 60 years old.

She posted four preview photos over the weekend, including two of her with the full cast of women, and two more private moments with her and Turner.

In one, Dercole wears a navy, ruffled one-shoulder dress as she grins and holds Turner’s hands on a couch. In another, she’s all smiles as she greets him outside the franchise’s iconic mansion.

“The Golden Bachelor” will premier on Sept. 28 on ABC.