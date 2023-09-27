EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Is it a red flag for a guy to memorize your phone number? Depends on if you asked him to.

That’s Peggy Dercole’s take, according to an Instagram post she made on the eve of the premiere of “The Golden Bachelor.” The 69-year-old dental hygienist from East Haven will be one of the women (all over the age of 60) who will date 72-year-old Gerry Turner during the show’s run.

Dercole, a breast cancer survivor, has excitedly posted about the upcoming show, sharing photos of her meeting Turner and snapshots with the full cast.

She was featured in a video playing “red flag or gold flag” with the other contestants, where they were asked questions about kissing on the first date, dating multiple people at once and calling instead of texting. She was only shown answering the question about memorizing a phone number.

“The Golden Bachelor” will premier on Sept. 28 on ABC.