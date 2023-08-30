Gerry Turner has been chosen as ABC’s first “Golden Bachelor” for its upcoming series of the same name. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — She’s 69, a dental hygienist, a humanitarian — and is looking for love.

The inaugural season of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” will include Peggy from East Haven, according to a casting announcement on Wednesday set to Cher’s “Believe.”

She’s among the women who will date 72-year-old Gerry Turner during “The Bachelor” spinoff. Each woman is at least 60 years old.

Peggy is seen in the announcement video smiling and laughing on a coach while wearing a feathered black dress.

Peggy has gone on dental missions to volunteer in developing nations. She retired, and then returned to her practice.

“Re-defining Cover Girls,” “The Bachelor” tweeted out on Wednesday with a photo of the cast.