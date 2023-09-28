EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 69-year-old dental hygienist and breast cancer survivor from East Haven will make her debut on “The Golden Bachelor” on Thursday night.

Peggy Dercole is one of the women (all over the age of 60) who will date 72-year-old Gerry Turner during the show’s run. Keep an eye on her during the first night — she’ll have her blonde hair down and will be wearing a blue, ruffled one-shoulder dress.

Dercole has excitedly posted about the upcoming “Bachelor” spinoff on Instagram, sharing photos of her all smiles as she meets Turner, along with snapshots of her with the full cast.

She was featured in a video playing “red flag or gold flag” answering if memorizing a person’s phone number is a red flag (yes, she said, unless she asks you to).

“The Golden Bachelor” will premier on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.