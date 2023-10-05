EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With one golden rose in her bouquet, a 69-year-old East Haven woman will continue her journey Thursday night toward love.

Peggy Dercole, a dental hygienist and breast cancer survivor, is one of the women (all over the age of 60) dating 72-year-old Gerry Turner during “The Golden Bachelor.”

She was the 15th woman to receive a golden rose during the show’s first episode last week. Sixteen women advanced to the second week.

She met Turner while wearing a one-shoulder Badgley Mischka tiered blue gown, greeting him by saying, “When I first saw you on Good Morning America, I could not breathe for two hours.”

She was not seen having a one-on-one conversation with Turner. However, she did comment that, “Gerry is hot and handsome, but he is down to Earth and warm. I can tell already.”

You can watch her continue her journey on the second week of “The Golden Bachelor,” airing at 8 p.m. on ABC.