6th annual CB3B tournament happening on Church Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A big basketball tournament is going on in New Haven for the 6th year in a row: The Connecticut Big 3 Ball out (CB3B).

Church Street is shut down near the Green and filled with basketball courts. The games will be 3 on 3 with teams from around Connecticut and the northeast.

In addition to the basketball, there will also be a festival of food and music on the green.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.