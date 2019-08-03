6th annual CB3B tournament happening on Church Street

1  of  2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A big basketball tournament is going on in New Haven for the 6th year in a row: The Connecticut Big 3 Ball out (CB3B).

Church Street is shut down near the Green and filled with basketball courts. The games will be 3 on 3 with teams from around Connecticut and the northeast.

In addition to the basketball, there will also be a festival of food and music on the green.

