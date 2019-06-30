6th Annual New Haven Caribbean Heritage Festival held in Goffe Street Park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–People arrived in New Haven Sunday to get a taste of the Caribbean lifestyle.
The 6th annual New Haven Caribbean Heritage Festival took place at Goffe Street Park Sunday.
The event started with a rolling precession of island music and costumed dancers.
Organizers of the event say it is a great way for people to learn about the Caribbean culture.
June is recognized as Caribbean-American Heritage Month.
Some famous Caribbean immigrants include founding father Alexander Hamilton and journalist Malcolm Gladwell.