6th Annual New Haven Caribbean Heritage Festival held in Goffe Street Park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–People arrived in New Haven Sunday to get a taste of the Caribbean lifestyle.

The 6th annual New Haven Caribbean Heritage Festival took place at Goffe Street Park Sunday.

The event started with a rolling precession of island music and costumed dancers.

Organizers of the event say it is a great way for people to learn about the Caribbean culture.

June is recognized as Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

Some famous Caribbean immigrants include founding father Alexander Hamilton and journalist Malcolm Gladwell.