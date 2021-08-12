7 rescued from boat fire in Long Island Sound off the coast of Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a boat fire Thursday afternoon off the coast of Branford.

Branford Police tell News 8 the Coast Guard, Branford Police and Fire, and Marine Units responded to the fire five miles off-shore of Branford Point around 1:18 p.m.

In photos sent in to News 8, marine units could be seen working to put out the blaze with a large black cloud of smoke coming from the boat.

Police say there were seven occupants in the vessel at the time of the fire; they were all taken in safely.

As of 3:30 p.m., crews were still working to extinguish the fire.

No injuries are reported at this time.

