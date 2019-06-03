7 taken to hospital after 18 wheeler hits CT Transit bus in North Haven

Breaking News
Seven people were injured after an 18 wheeler truck struck a CT Transit bus in North Haven on Monday.

The North Haven Fire Department says that 17 people were on the tandem CT Transit bus when it was involved in a crash with a large tractor trailer truck. 

Fire officials say that six adults and one child were taken to the hospital for nonlife threatening injuries. 

The roadway has fully reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

