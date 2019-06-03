7 taken to hospital after 18 wheeler hits CT Transit bus in North Haven

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Seven people were injured after an 18 wheeler truck struck a CT Transit bus in North Haven on Monday.

The North Haven Fire Department says that 17 people were on the tandem CT Transit bus when it was involved in a crash with a large tractor trailer truck.

Fire officials say that six adults and one child were taken to the hospital for nonlife threatening injuries.

Police are on scene of the crash and traffic will be impacted at the intersection of Montowese Avenue and Universal Drive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

