EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — She has a heart for service, a love of dogs and a need…for speed? On the go-kart track, that is.

Peggy Dercole, East Haven’s 69-year-old “The Golden Bachelor” contestant, launched her Instagram page this month in preparation for the spinoff’s upcoming premiere — giving a close-up look into her everyday life. The dental hygienist’s posts are full of upcoming excitement for the show, her beloved pup and slices of life.

Dercole is among the women who will date 72-year-old Gerry Turner during “The Golden Bachelor.” Each contestant on the spinoff is at least 60 years old.

Dercole was debuted in a casting announcement video (set to Cher’s “Believe” and featuring a supercut of the women gushing about pickleball) smiling and laughing on a couch while wearing a feathered black dress.

With less than two weeks to go until the Sept. 28 premiere on ABC, here are seven things to know about Dercole: