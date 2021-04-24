7 year old boy hosts pet food drive to benefit the East Haven Animal Shelter

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 7-year-old Connor Vece is having a pet food drive in East Haven Saturday! He is collecting pet supplies and monetary donations for the East Haven Animal Shelter.



After Connor and his mom talked about people who were less fortunate, he wondered about homeless animals. After finding out there are a lot of animals in need, it inspired him to start his own pet food drive.

So far, Connor has collected dog food, cat food, toys, litter, blankets, as well as $1,400 for the shelter. If you want to help, you can stop by 84 Dodge Ave in East Haven until 3 P.M.