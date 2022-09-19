WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut foundation that provides transitional housing for young adults emerging from foster care received a $75,000 federal grant to buy a multi-family home in Waterbury.

The Annie C. Courtney Foundation’s New Beginnings Project will rent the home exclusively to young adults with Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) vouchers, which are issued through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Former foster youth are aging out of care without a path to independence at an increasing rate,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said. “Aged out youth don’t have the simplest privileges we often overlook, like having a roof over your head or coming home to a loving family.”

The foundation is looking to buy more homes in the Naugatuck Valley.

According to HUD, 11 to 37% of youth who have aged out of foster care experience homelessness, and an additional 25 to 50% of those youth are unstably housed.