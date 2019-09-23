7th annual Walk against Ovarian Cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This month is ovarian cancer month and an event Sunday in New Haven is trying to help find a cure.

The 7th annual Beverly Levy Walk and Block Party was held at Yale’s Payne Whitney Gym.

News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta Mc’ed the event.

Each year, 90,000 women will be diagnosed with a reproductive cancer. 29,000 of those will be ovarian cancer. And nearly 18,000 women will die from the disease.

“We’re trying to educate and tell about some of the warning signals. Many of them are silent, kind of whispering to you, but they’re there. This is our effort to help people be healthier.” – John Levy, Volunteer

The event is in honor of the founder of Discovery to Cure, Beverly Levy, who dies in 2014 from ovarian cancer.

The program, founded at Yale in 2003, is helping advance the prevention, early-detection, education and treatment of women’s reproductive cancers.