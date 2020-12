MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials say eight people who were at the state courthouse in Milford this month have tested positive for COVID-19.

The building was reportedly kept open as it was cleaned.

Hearst Connecticut Media says the number of COVID infections is more than double that of any other courthouse in our state this month.

There have been 49 COVID cases at state courthouses this month, including three each in Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, and Norwich.