8-year-old donates much-needed face masks to New Haven Fire Department

New Haven

by: Amber Diaz (WTNH Reporter)

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 8-year-old boy gave one local fire department in New Haven a big surprise Sunday afternoon.

One item many are looking for that can help the brave men and women of emergency services do their jobs more safely during the COVID-19 pandemic: N-95 face masks.

8-year-old Christian Reynoso and his dad, Brad Young, dropped off about 20 masks to New Haven’s Whitney Avenue fire department.

Instead of a hug – due to social-distancing precautions provided by Governor Ned Lamont and the CDC – Christian gave the firemen waves and thumbs-ups through the glass firehouse door.

The kind gesture was all Christian’s idea. He told News 8, “since they don’t have many for them, and they use more than one a day, I said ‘let’s go to the fire department and give the masks to them.'”

Christian was diagnosed with Leukemia a few years back, and his dad says the family bought masks in order to keep their some healthy.

Brad says, “now that he’s cancer-free and everything…we had the extra masks around the house might as well…and donate.”

A few members from the fire department visited Christian when he was sick in the hospital. At one point, they even sent the bucket up to his window.

And when he finished his battle with cancer, the department made the 8-year-old Firefighter-of-the-Year.

Christian understands what’s going on during this pandemic, and knows that social-distancing is key. So for now, he’ll settle for a fist-bump and a smile behind glass.

