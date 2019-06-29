8-year-old shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a residence on Thompson Street between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue.

According to police, an 8-year-old boy was struck by gunfire and suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Police say an officer on patrol in the Newhallville neighborhood reported hearing gunfire at 11:23 p.m. on Friday. The 8-year-old boy was found lying in a first floor bedroom, according to police.

Surveillance video shows a car slowly driving on the street, reportedly looking for a specific address. Then, it backs up and shoots at the residence.

Police will reveal specifics on the car’s description, but they have determined so far that it is a lightly colored four-door sedan.

A bullet hole in the bedroom window of the house on Thompson Street. The 8-year-old was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say that the child’s injuries are non life-threatening.

Police say that detectives held a crime scene overnight and canvassed the neighborhood. Investigators believe several gunshots were fired into the house, according to police.

New Haven Police Chief said in a press conference Saturday they are looking into the possibility the shooting on thompson Street may be connected to a shooting that occured at a house party on Choate Avenue in Hamden earlier Friday evening.

Mayor Toni Harp released a statement in regards to the shooting,

“I ask all New Haven residents to imagine the anguish felt today by the family of the eight-year-old, innocent victim of last night’s reckless shooting, and recommit themselves to the efforts of city officials, civic leaders, and the faith community to curb gun violence,” Mayor Harp said. “No family should find itself in the crosshairs of the artificial bravado guns promote among some people; we’ve made strides in New Haven these years to reduce violent crime but clearly a stubborn gun culture persists.” New Haven Mayor Toni Harp

Mayor Harp added, “Interim Police Chief Reyes and New Haven police investigators said they believe this was not a random act, that it was likely retribution after a previous incident, and they’re confident about leads in the case to help hold accountable the person or persons responsible for this violence.”

Police said they will increase police presence in the city for the time being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.