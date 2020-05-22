1  of  2
Breaking News
CT State Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in serious assault in Willington CT State Police ask for public’s help in locating man who fled traffic stop in Somers

80-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in New Haven hit-and-run involving motorcycle

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
new-haven_police-cruiser-03_1523901570740.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An 80-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition Friday after he was struck by a motorcycle in a hit-and-run in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

Police say just before 4:30 p.m., officers responded to 911 calls of a bicyclist hit by a motorcycle on Grand Avenue at Ferry Street, in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

On scene, officers found a man lying in the road severely injured. It was then learned that a motorcycle traveling through the intersection had collided with the bicyclist, and that the bicyclist was ejected upon impact.

The motorcyclist fled the scene of the crash and was last seen heading east on Grand Avenue, toward Front Street.

The bicyclist, a New Haven man, was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

One Good Thing: Memorial Day 'pony parade' held for patients at Gaylord Healthcare

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Memorial Day 'pony parade' held for patients at Gaylord Healthcare"

City of New Haven working to address budget issues, avoid future layoffs amid pandemic budget strains

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "City of New Haven working to address budget issues, avoid future layoffs amid pandemic budget strains"

Discarded PPE in store, gas station parking lots puts anyone who has to clean it up in danger

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Discarded PPE in store, gas station parking lots puts anyone who has to clean it up in danger"

New company bringing jobs to Waterbury during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New company bringing jobs to Waterbury during pandemic"

2 men injured during double shooting in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 men injured during double shooting in New Haven"

CT Checkup: East Haven pastry shop offering carnival foods as more fairs, festivals are canceled amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: East Haven pastry shop offering carnival foods as more fairs, festivals are canceled amid pandemic"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss