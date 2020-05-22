80-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in New Haven hit-and-run involving motorcycle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An 80-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition Friday after he was struck by a motorcycle in a hit-and-run in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

Police say just before 4:30 p.m., officers responded to 911 calls of a bicyclist hit by a motorcycle on Grand Avenue at Ferry Street, in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

On scene, officers found a man lying in the road severely injured. It was then learned that a motorcycle traveling through the intersection had collided with the bicyclist, and that the bicyclist was ejected upon impact.

The motorcyclist fled the scene of the crash and was last seen heading east on Grand Avenue, toward Front Street.

The bicyclist, a New Haven man, was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.