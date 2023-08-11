A Hamden man has died after a crash on Friday in New Haven, according to police.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 80-year-old Hamden man has died after a crash on Friday in New Haven, according to police.

Police said officers responded to Forest Road for a report of a one-car crash. After arriving at the scene, police found a Mazda 3 that had been involved in a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Mazda veered onto the northbound sidewalk before hitting a telephone pole. The impact from the pole caused the Mazda to come to rest in the front yard of a nearby home.

The drover of the Mazda was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died.

The fatal car crash victim was identified as Faraz Kelib, 80, of Hamden.

The New Haven Crash Reconstruction Team was activated to investigate the fatal crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).