HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police.

Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later found Esperti’s vehicle in the area of Hume Drive, according to authorities.

He is facing charges of evading responsibility and for interfering with police. His bond has been set at $10,000.

He will next appear in court on Nov. 17.