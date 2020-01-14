84-year-old Wallingford resident says lucky bracelet helped her win $20K on lottery scratch-off

Shirley Stevens (Credit: CT Lottery)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Shirley Stevens recently celebrated two victories Sunday night: the Minnesota Vikings’ win and her winning $20,000 on a CT Lottery scratch ticket.

The 87-year-old said her big wins were because of good karma and her lucky bracelet.

“I told my daughter that morning I woke up feeling lucky like I had good karma,” the Wallingford resident told lottery officials. 

With her good juju in mind, Stevens donned her lucky bracelet with the word dream emblazoned upon it.

She then spent the day with her son, which included watching the game.

After the Vikings’ win over the Saints, Stevens and her son were making the drive back to Wallingford when they made a stop for gas.

“I told my son I was feeling lucky and gave him money to buy me three ’20X Cash’ scratch tickets. I scratched them in the car on the way home, but the light was too dim for me to see if I won anything.”

It wasn’t until the next day that she learned she had a winner: a “20X” multiplier symbol with a $1,000 prize beside it for a $20,000 top prize win.

“I won big!” said Stevens with a smile. “I started calling everybody to tell them I won $20,000. It was very exciting.”

The overall odds of winning a 20X Cash 5th Edition prize are 1 in 4.08.

