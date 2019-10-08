84-year-old woman attacked by raccoon in Hamden

Raccoon poloskun, or the American raccoon (Procyon lotor). Raccoon can grab and hold objects with front paws, including washing food. The fur of the raccoon is thick, brownish-gray.

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An 84-year-old woman was injured after being attacked by a raccoon in Hamden on Monday afternoon.

Police say that at around 4 p.m., officers and Animal Control responded to a home on Vantage Road after the daughter of the 84-year-old resident there reported that her mother had been bitten by a raccoon.

The victim told authorities that the raccoon attacked her and bit her hand while she was gardening. Her daughter then intervened and prevented further injuries.

The woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police and Animal Control officers then searched the area but were unable to find the raccoon.

Hamden Police and Animal Control have released the following tips on raccoons: