9 arrests made after over 200 ATV, dirt bike riders invade New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Nine men were arrested after allegedly “creating havoc” on ATVs and dirt bikes in New Haven on Sunday.

Police say that in the evening hours, upward of 200 street racers on All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and dirt bikes were roving throughout the city.

Not only were the riders a danger to pedestrians and other vehicles because of their quick maneuvers and sidewalk circling, authorities say they were also swarming police vehicles while kicking and spitting.

Police arrested the following people:

Adrian Perez, 25, New Jersey

Rashon Doran, 33, Stratford

Byron O’leary, 26, Meriden

Hugo Valentin, 23, New Haven

Juan Reveron, 33, New Haven

Jomar Cancel, 23, New Haven

Dereyk Grant, 39, New Haven

Justin Gallogly, 24, New Haven

Charles Brewer, 23, New Haven

Their charges ranged from motor vehicle violations, to reckless endangerment, and drug offenses.

“We successfully made arrests and seizures of those creating havoc in the city,” said Patrol Commander Lieutenant Mark O’neill in a press release.

The suspects were all arraigned on Monday in New Haven Superior Court.