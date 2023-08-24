NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Seniors now have more options for low-income housing in New Haven.

City leaders celebrated the opening Thursday of Beacon Communities, located in the Dixwell neighborhood. The site preserves about 100 affordable units for the elderly.

The property was built about 50 years ago and hadn’t been renovated in decades.

“Coming here in the early 80s, and then to come back in 2011-12, and it still looked the same, and it still has the same appliances and things of the sort — that wasn’t OK with me,”‘ Alderwoman Jeanette Morrison said.

The renovated building includes 85 studio apartments and 10 one-bedroom units.