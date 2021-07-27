96-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle accident last year

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An arrest was made Monday in connection to a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on July 18, 2020 at the intersection of Hemingway Avenue and Tyler Street.

On July 18, 2020, police and fire department personnel responded to the area of Hemingway Avenue and Tyler Street for a report of a serious motorcycle accident. Upon arrival, they determined that a 2020 Harley Davidson being operated by Bruce Esposito, 29, had been involved in a collision with a 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera operated by 95-year-old Peter Acampora.

Police said East Haven Fire Department personnel provided aid to both operators before they were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by AMR. Police said Esposito later died from his injuries.

Through investigation, police said Acampora was determined to have caused the collision when he, traveling westbound, attempted to cross all four lanes of Hemingway Avenue from Tyler Street Extension to get to Tyler Street. Acampora struck Esposito, who was traveling southbound on Hemingway Avenue.

After an arrest warrant was issued, Acampora turned himself into police headquarters. On Monday, Acampora was charged with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Grant the Right of Way at an Intersection.

Acampora was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Aug. 11.