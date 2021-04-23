99-year-old Wooster Street staple Libby’s set for a new makeover by June

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you drive by Libby’s right now, you won’t recognize the place. But, you will recognize the mouth-watering pastries, cookies, and Italian ice they are continuing to sell from a side take-out door.

Their crew is cooking out of a crammed kitchen. That’s because they gutted most of the place just after Christmas and thanks to the City of New Haven’s Façade grant program, they’ll get a little financial help.

Right now, the city will match up to $30,000 to redo store fronts and it’s a program they’re hoping to expand with the most recent stimulus money. The owners say this chunk of change will be really helpful for their big project.

“It’s really helpful because it’s able to reimburse us for a portion of what we put up for the outside, “ said Libby’s Italian Shop Manager, Marc D’Angelo. “I think they can expect a brand new store. A great experience. It’s a great place to come have pizza at one of your favorite pizza places and just come here for dessert. Italian ice, pastries, cookies,”

Customer Sam Plattus said, “The cookies at Libby’s are the best and as someone who grew up in New Haven. There’s also a sense of nostalgia eating cookies that I’ve been eating for my whole life.”

They’re hoping to have the brand new look done by early June. The family business turns 100-years-old next year.

See below for guidance on renovating your business for outdoors: