New Haven city officials honor Jet Cleaners celebrating 65 years in business in the city

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, a New Haven institution celebrated 65 years in business. Mayor Justin Elicker and other city officials came out to recognize the business.

Jet Cleaners is a family-owned business and is described as an anchor of the State Street business community. It’s now run by the founder’s grandson, Mike Amore Jr.

He says the cleaners has seen everything from economic volatility, changes in fashion, and now a pandemic.

“I offered pickup and delivery. I had some interesting comments from a customer in Old Saybrook. He said, ‘Well, Mike, I’m in Old Saybrook, so you don’t deliver to Old Saybrook.’ We’re the cleaners that doesn’t say no. We’ll deliver to Old Saybrook. It’s COVID,” Amore Jr. recalled.

“Jet Cleaners is more than a dry cleaner. It really serves as a neighborhood watering hole. You come in, you talk politics, you talk about your kids, your grandkids,” said Carlos Eyzaguirre, Deputy Economic Development Administrator.

The celebration was not just about Jet Cleaners, but also the resilience of the neighborhood. They also took time to recognize the completion of the Mulberry Jam Parklet. It’s 1,200 square feet of green space within the city.

