NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver is in critical condition following a two-car crash Friday night in New Haven, police said.

Officers responded at around 9:20 p.m. to the intersection of Sherman Parkway and Goffe Street. Police said a gray Mazda 6 Sport hit a tan Chevrolet Equinox while turning left onto Goffe Street, off Sherman Parkway, causing the Mazda to roll over.

The driver of the Mazda is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said. The other driver was also injured, but information on their injuries was not immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call (203) 946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip at 866-888-TIPS (8477).