NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) — Police say a five-year-old was grazed by gunfire Saturday on Judith Terrace.

Authorities said the 911 call came in around 11:04 p.m. The incident took place between Quinnipiac Ave and the dead-end, police say.

When officers arrived they located a 26-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire, along with the child. The 5-year-old was struck in the lower leg.

Both people were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where the 26-year-old is listed in critical condition, and the child was listed in stable condition.

Police have not said what led up to the incident. The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

On the same evening, police received a call around 11:09 p.m. from Yale New Haven Hospital reporting that a 32-year-old New Haven man walked into the hospital who had been struck by gunfire. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition.

Police at this time have not linked the two shootings together.