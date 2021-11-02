A fractured Democratic Party could help the Republican, Independent in the race for mayor in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a lot at play in Hamden Wednesday. Democrats outnumber Republicans five to one, but the party is fractured and it could work in favor of the other candidates.

The current mayor, Curt Leng, lost the Democratic Party nomination and recently posted on his Facebook page he was not an active candidate, but initially, he was asking voters to write him in.

So that could impact the current Democrat Lauren Garrett. And all of it could help Republican Ron Gambardella who is running on a tough-on-crime platform.

Then there’s the Independent write-in candidate, Al Lotto who is also running on a crime platform.

Scott McLean, a Quinnipiac University professor of political science, explained, “Whether they will cross over to vote for a Republican, that might be a step too far for some of them. More likely they may just stay at home and not vote at all.”

If Gambardella pulls out the win, this would be the first time Hamden had a Republican mayor in more than 20 years.