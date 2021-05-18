‘A Hero’s Ride’ event planned for the family of fallen New Haven firefighter

by: Jason Dunn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special benefit is being planned for the family of fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

“A Hero’s Ride” will take place on June 27, 2021. The event will also support Lieutenant Samod Rankins, who was injured in that same fire last week. The motorcycle ride kicks off at 10 a.m. from Bozutto’s in Cheshire. There is a $10 donation per rider.

Funeral services for firefighter Torres will be held Thursday morning in New Haven. Lieutenant Rankins remains in fair condition at Bridgeport Hospital.

