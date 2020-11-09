A look back at Alex Trebek’s visit to New Haven for ‘Jeopardy’ College Championship hosted at Yale in 2003

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Beloved ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek passed away Sunday at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was known for his poise in front of the camera and his charismatic personality. Both of which were on display during his visit to Connecticut back in 2003.

Trebek visited New Haven for the ‘Jeopardy!: College Championship’ which was hosted by Yale University that year.



“We are surrounded by people who are part of the learning experience, and that, in some ways, is what ‘Jeopardy’ is about also,” he told a News 8 reporter at the time. “But Yale, of course, is special because it has such a long and noble tradition.”

Trebel was the face of ‘Jeopardy’ for 35 years. So far, producers have not announced plans for a new host to replace him.

Episodes Trebek hosted will continue to air through Dec. 25, 2020.

