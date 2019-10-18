A New Haven library wants to test your knowledge of the city’s haunted history

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you think you know all there is to know about the Elm City’s haunted history?

The New Haven Free Public Library wants to put that knowledge to the test with a Ghosts and Ghouls of New Haven Quiz.

In a city that was founded almost four centuries ago, there are many historical sites to see. And if you keep an eye out, you might catch a glimpse of a historical ghost…like the city’s first mayor, Richard Sherman, who supposedly still hangs out at his old home.

Anyone who correctly answers all the spooky questions on NHFPL’s quiz will be entered into a prize raffle at the end of the month.