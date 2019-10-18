Live Now
First-ever all female spacewalk takes place at International Space Station
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

A New Haven library wants to test your knowledge of the city’s haunted history

New Haven

by: Nicole Boucher

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you think you know all there is to know about the Elm City’s haunted history?

The New Haven Free Public Library wants to put that knowledge to the test with a Ghosts and Ghouls of New Haven Quiz.

In a city that was founded almost four centuries ago, there are many historical sites to see. And if you keep an eye out, you might catch a glimpse of a historical ghost…like the city’s first mayor, Richard Sherman, who supposedly still hangs out at his old home.

Anyone who correctly answers all the spooky questions on NHFPL’s quiz will be entered into a prize raffle at the end of the month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Milford firefighters, paramedics help delivery baby girl

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Milford firefighters, paramedics help delivery baby girl"

Rally to be held in support of New Haven teen detained by ICE

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rally to be held in support of New Haven teen detained by ICE"

Service dogs attend fundraiser for canine education in Branford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Service dogs attend fundraiser for canine education in Branford"

Connecticut Tennis Center to be site of concerts and comedy acts

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut Tennis Center to be site of concerts and comedy acts"

Senator Blumenthal joins Congresswoman Deloro in endorsing Justin Elicker for Mayor of New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Blumenthal joins Congresswoman Deloro in endorsing Justin Elicker for Mayor of New Haven"

Turkish and Kurdish Waterbury residents react to U.S. withdrawing troops from Syria

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkish and Kurdish Waterbury residents react to U.S. withdrawing troops from Syria"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss