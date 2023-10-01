NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s SWAT team and a hostage negotiation team were sent to the scene of a barricaded man who was later taken into custody, according to officials.

The man barricaded himself at about noon Saturday inside a home on Howard Avenue, according to authorities. Police had been sent there for a domestic incident.

No one else was in the house at the time. Officials have not named the man.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree threatening, along with one count each of second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault, violation of a protective order, first-degree trespassing, risk of injury to a minor and third-degree criminal mischief.

He also had two prior warrants, according to police.