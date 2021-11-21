A New Haven Police Officer charged after interaction with a prostitute

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a nearly eight-month-long investigation by the New Haven Police Department, one of their officers has been charged with patronizing a prostitute.

On April 5th, 2021, a New Haven Police Officer was approached by a female reporting unwanted contact by Officer Christopher Troche. Internal Affairs Division launched an investigation immediately and forwarded their information to the State’s Attorney’s office. It was determined a probable cause existed to obtain an arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant charges Troche with patronizing a prostitute with a $25,000 bond.

Troche turned himself into the custody of the New Haven Police Department on November 21, 2021. He has been on administrative leave since April 5th. Troche has been a member of New Haven Police since 2018, and is currently assigned to the patrol division.

The department said, “It was extremely important to this investigation that the victim trusted the New Haven Police Department would take the complaint seriously and fully investigate regardless of the nature and immigration status.”

